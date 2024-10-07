Big Drop in OD Deaths: 'This Has Not Happened by Accident'

Partly due to fentanyl rampaging through the narcotics pipeline, the United States has seen a depressingly high death count from drug overdoses in recent years. Now, however, signs of improvement: According to preliminary data from the states released in August by the CDC, there was a 10% drop in that figure nationwide in the 12-month span ending in April, with about 101,000 individuals dying from ODs. That number had peaked in 2022 at around 111,000 deaths. More:



Emergency rooms visits for overdoses during that time dropped 24%, while 911 calls fell by nearly 17%, reports the Guardian. White House: Rahul Gupta, head of the White House's Office of National Drug Control Policy, notes this is the largest such decline on record and credits the Biden administration's efforts, per the Washington Post. "This has not happened by accident," he said.