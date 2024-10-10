Shari Redstone Scolds CBS for Scolding Anchor After Coates Interview

The chair of Paramount Global, parent company of CBS, made it clear Wednesday that she does not agree with CBS News on its decision to scold one of its anchors over his heated interview with Ta-Nehisi Coates . "I think Tony [Dokoupil] did a great job with that interview," Redstone said at an Advertising Week panel in New York, per CNN . "I think he handled himself and showed the world and modeled what civil discourse is. He showed that there was accountability, that there is a system of checks and balances, and frankly, I was very proud of the work that he did." Dokoupil questioned Coates intensely on Coates' new book's criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza, and the anchor went so far as to compare it to extremism.

In rebuking Dokoupil, CBS News "made a mistake," Redstone added, per the New York Times. Redstone, a longtime supporter of Israel who regularly speaks out against antisemitism, said she's talked to "the CEOs" as well as a woman who handles diversity training at the company, and "I think we all agree that this was not handled correctly, and we all agree that something needs to be done." She acknowledged, however, that while she has "a voice," she has no "editorial control," the Wall Street Journal reports. Those in the newsroom are split, with some upset about Dokoupil's tone and others supporting him, sources say. Dokoupil addressed the issue at a morning show staff meeting Tuesday and stood by his methods. The Journal and the Times have more on what both newspapers describe as the "turmoil" at CBS News.