Garth Brooks Identifies the Woman Accusing Him of Rape

In a court filing Tuesday, Garth Brooks named the woman who accused him of rape in a lawsuit filed last week. The woman, a former employee of the country star, had listed her name only as Jane Roe in her lawsuit. But in an amended complaint of his own filed in Mississippi, Brooks identifies her, and insists she is carrying out a "shakedown" with Brooks as the victim, NBC News reports. "Garth Brooks just revealed his true self. Out of spite and to punish, he publicly named a rape victim," lawyers for the woman said in response to Brooks' filing. "With no legal justification, Brooks outed her because he thinks the laws don't apply to him." The attorneys are now seeking sanctions against Brooks and an emergency motion to seal the amended complaint in which she is named, the Washington Post reports.

Brooks' Mississippi complaint originally listed himself only as John Doe and the woman only as Jane Roe; Doe (later revealed to be Brooks) asked to be allowed to remain anonymous in his lawsuit against Roe, who he said was falsely accusing him of sexual assault and extorting him by threatening to sue unless he paid her millions. Roe then sued Brooks in California, using his real name. In a court filing, she said she wanted to remain anonymous, but was willing to proceed using her real name if the court believed she must do so in order for the court to deny Brooks' request to remain anonymous. Brooks' lawyers cited that filing in an apparent justification of naming the woman in Brooks' amended complaint. Brooks' wife, Trisha Yearwood, has not publicly commented but did recently post a photo of her and Brooks performing together.