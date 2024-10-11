Rescuers Look for Survivors After Israeli Strike in Beirut

An Israeli airstrike killed two Lebanese soldiers on Friday, Lebanon's military said, hours after troops fired on the headquarters of UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, injuring two peacekeepers for the second time in as many days. The attacks entangling both Lebanon's official army—which has largely stayed on the sidelines of the conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants—and the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon has raised alarm as Israel broadens its campaign against Hezbollah with heavy airstrikes across the country and a ground invasion.

Hunt for survivors: In central Beirut, rescue workers combed through the rubble of a collapsed building, searching for survivors of an airstrike that killed at least 22 people in the Lebanese capital the night before, the AP reports.