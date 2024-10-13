Ignore the Polls. They Don't Know

The commercials seem wall-to-wall, the media coverage is intense, and the pressure—not just on the presidential candidates—is building. And the nation has more than three weeks of this left. Ezra Klein suggests one way Americans can ease their stress is by ignoring the polls. They're not going to tell us which candidate will win anyway, Klein writes in an opinion piece in the New York Times. The polls could be more accurate than they have been in the past couple of elections and still be off by 2 percentage points in battleground states. "That would be consistent with Harris winning every swing state," Klein writes. "It would also be consistent with Trump winning every swing state."