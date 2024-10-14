Surfer Bethany Hamilton Begs for Help After Nephew Drowns

Bethany Hamilton, the pro surfer who lost her arm to a shark attack at age 13, delivered an impassioned plea to her social media followers Saturday asking for help after her young nephew survived a drowning. As she explained on Instagram, the 3-year-old drowned Friday night and was brought to a hospital on Oahu via medevac Saturday morning. "He still has a heartbeat and has fight in him," she wrote. "We are wrecked. But I know how proper medical support can make or break someone's chance of survival and in this case we're asking for help from anyone who has information of what we can do to give my nephew the best chance."