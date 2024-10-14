Surfer Bethany Hamilton Begs for Help After Nephew Drowns

Bethany Hamilton, the pro surfer who lost her arm to a shark attack at age 13, delivered an impassioned plea to her social media followers Saturday asking for help after her young nephew survived a drowning. As she explained on Instagram, the 3-year-old drowned Friday night and was brought to a hospital on Oahu via medevac Saturday morning. "He still has a heartbeat and has fight in him," she wrote. "We are wrecked. But I know how proper medical support can make or break someone's chance of survival and in this case we're asking for help from anyone who has information of what we can do to give my nephew the best chance."
In an update to her post, she wrote that someone had gotten her in touch with Dr. Paul Harch. Harch is an expert in hyperbaric oxygen therapy, People reports. Per his website, he has successfully used the treatment, which involves breathing pure oxygen while inside a pressurized environment, on patients including children who have survived a drowning. Of her nephew, Hamilton wrote on Facebook, per E!, "He's 3.5 going on 5. He's a strong resilient kid and an amazing swimmer. He was found not breathing in shallow water of bath tub." (More drowning stories.)