Dodgers Win, but Their Superstar Is Injured

The Los Angeles Dodgers won again Saturday night to take a 2-0 lead in the World Series over the New York Yankees. But the Dodgers will head to New York uncertain whether Shohei Ohtani can play after their biggest star partially dislocated his left shoulder on a slide when he tried to steal second base. Ohtani's status for Monday's Game 3 in New York is unclear. "We're going to get some tests at some point tonight, tomorrow, and then we'll know more in the next couple days," said manager Dave Roberts, per the AP. "The strength was great. The range of motion good. So we're encouraged."
The Japanese slugger—and presumptive National League MVP—was 0 for 3 with a walk in the game, which he left in the seventh inning. He is 1 for 8 in the first two games of the Fall Classic and is batting .260 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in his first postseason in the majors. "That was tough. You never like seeing the best player in the game get injured like that," Yankees superstar Aaron Judge said. "Trying to steal a base like that there, and something like that happens. But hopefully it's all good news. We'll see what happens."
- The game: As for the game, the Dodgers won 4-2 as Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed one hit over 6 1/3 innings and Freddie Freeman homered for the second straight night. Tommy Edman and Teoscar Hernández also went deep off starter Carlos Rodón, who tied a Yankees World Series record by allowing three home runs. New York was held to one hit before the ninth, when the Yankees closed to 4-2 on Giancarlo Stanton's one-out RBI single against Blake Treinen. Anthony Volpe struck out with the bases loaded, and Alex Vesia came in to retire pinch-hitter Jose Trevino on a first-pitch flyout for his first postseason save.
- Big stat: Forty-five of 56 teams holding 2-0 World Series leads have gone on to win the title.
