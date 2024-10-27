Dodgers Win, but Their Superstar Is Injured

The Los Angeles Dodgers won again Saturday night to take a 2-0 lead in the World Series over the New York Yankees. But the Dodgers will head to New York uncertain whether Shohei Ohtani can play after their biggest star partially dislocated his left shoulder on a slide when he tried to steal second base. Ohtani's status for Monday's Game 3 in New York is unclear. "We're going to get some tests at some point tonight, tomorrow, and then we'll know more in the next couple days," said manager Dave Roberts, per the AP. "The strength was great. The range of motion good. So we're encouraged."

The Japanese slugger—and presumptive National League MVP—was 0 for 3 with a walk in the game, which he left in the seventh inning. He is 1 for 8 in the first two games of the Fall Classic and is batting .260 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in his first postseason in the majors. "That was tough. You never like seeing the best player in the game get injured like that," Yankees superstar Aaron Judge said. "Trying to steal a base like that there, and something like that happens. But hopefully it's all good news. We'll see what happens."