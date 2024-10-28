Runner Lost for a Month in Park Ate 'Nasty' Berries

A man lost in the wilderness of Washington state for a month was rescued at the end of August clinging to life. Now, Robert Schock is talking about his ordeal, noting to People: "Never did I dream that this kind of survival could ever even be possible."

Lost: The 39-year-old musician, who describes himself as an ultra runner, says he embarked on a planned 20-mile run on July 31 in North Cascades National Park, parking his car at the Hannegan Pass Trailhead and bringing only a small backpack with a dog pan for his pup Freddy, who accompanied him. Schock didn't even have a shirt on. "I'm not a hiker," he says. "I don't put on backpacks and go out for multiple-day trips. I don't know how to fish. I want to finish a course as fast as I can and come back home."