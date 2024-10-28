Propeller Kills Woman Taking Photos at Airfield

A woman was killed at a Kansas airfield when she backed into a plane's running propeller while taking photos. Amanda Gallagher, 37, of Wichita died at a hospital after the accident on Saturday afternoon at the privately owned Cook Airfield about 15 miles south of Wichita, NBC News reports. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. Gallagher owned a photography business and was taking photos of people getting on and off planes, per KAKE .

A skydiving company said in a statement that Gallagher had been taking photos on one of its flights. "After the airplane landed, for unknown reasons, as the next group of jumpers were boarding, she moved in front of the wing, a violation of basic safety procedures," Air Capital Drop Zone said. "With her camera up to shoot photos as she did so, she stepped back slightly moving toward and into the spinning propeller." The company's owner said, "Her presence at the DZ was welcomed, she was loved." (More Kansas stories.)