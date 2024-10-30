Odd Double Murder Case in Virginia Takes Another Turn

The au pair in a strange and twisty Virginia double homicide case struck a plea deal with prosecutors and will cooperate when her former lover goes on trial for murder in February. Juliana Peres Magalhães, 24, pleaded guilty to manslaughter Tuesday and will be sentenced in March, the New York Times reports. She faces up to a decade behind bars; had she been convicted of murder, she would have faced more than four times that. She was having an affair with her employer, Brendan Banfield, in 2023 when Banfield's wife, Christine, and another man, Joseph Ryan, were found fatally wounded at the Banfields' Herndon home. Ryan had been shot to death while Christine Banfield was clinging to life after having been stabbed; she later died at a hospital. Peres Magalhães is charged only in Ryan's death; Brendan Banfield is charged in both, NBC News reports.