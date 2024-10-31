Highway Camera Captures a Surprise, Squawking Cameo

Angry Birds: Down Under? A tropical bird with an attitude has inadvertently become an internet sensation after photobombing a highway traffic camera in New Zealand, and the New Zealand Transport Agency is having a bit of fun with it, reports NBC News. The footage without sound taken over a stretch of road near Aukland shows the mynah bird, an Asian bird that's considered an invasive species in New Zealand, pop up in front of the camera, appear to squawk while checking things out, then fly off. It then returned for a few more seconds of fame before disappearing for good.
"Wishing a great week ahead to everyone except this bird brain that needs to myna its own business," the NZTA snarked on Oct. 20 in a Facebook post, noting that the "pest" bird is "aggressive towards our native birds, destroying their nests, eating native fruit, and taking over other birds' territory." In short: "This definitely wasn't a welcome cameo on our cameras." The agency also seems relieved that the mynah's visit was short, and that "our [bird's-eye] view of the road was soon restored." (More birds stories.)