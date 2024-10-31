Trump Takes Detour From Battleground States

Donald Trump is traveling to New Mexico and Virginia in the campaign's final days, taking a detour from the seven battleground states to spend time in places where Republican presidential candidates have not won in decades. The former president campaigned in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday and is scheduled to visit Salem, Virginia, on Saturday, the AP reports. Trump's Albuquerque rally, his fourth visit to the area in recent years, was held at a private aviation hangar next to Albuquerque International Sunport, the Albuquerque Journal reports.

The Trump team is projecting optimism based in part on early voting numbers and thinks he can be competitive against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in both states—New Mexico in particular, if he sweeps swing states Nevada and Arizona. That hope comes even though neither New Mexico nor Virginia has been carried by a GOP nominee for the White House since George W. Bush in 2004.