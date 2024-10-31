Trump Takes Detour From Battleground States

He claims he could win New Mexico if election is fair
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 31, 2024 5:20 PM CDT
Trump Takes Detour to New Mexico
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Albuquerque International Sunport, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Albuquerque, NM.   (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Donald Trump is traveling to New Mexico and Virginia in the campaign's final days, taking a detour from the seven battleground states to spend time in places where Republican presidential candidates have not won in decades. The former president campaigned in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday and is scheduled to visit Salem, Virginia, on Saturday, the AP reports. Trump's Albuquerque rally, his fourth visit to the area in recent years, was held at a private aviation hangar next to Albuquerque International Sunport, the Albuquerque Journal reports.

  • The Trump team is projecting optimism based in part on early voting numbers and thinks he can be competitive against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in both states—New Mexico in particular, if he sweeps swing states Nevada and Arizona. That hope comes even though neither New Mexico nor Virginia has been carried by a GOP nominee for the White House since George W. Bush in 2004.

  • Over the past few months, the battleground states—Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—have seen a constant stream of candidate visits, and residents have been bombarded with political ads. Presidential and vice presidential candidates have made 21 appearances in Pennsylvania, 17 in Michigan, and 13 in North Carolina. In the 43 other states, a candidate visit is a novelty.
  • Trump said in Albuquerque that he could win the state as long as the election is fair, repeating falsehoods about rigged past elections. "If we could bring God down from heaven, he could be the vote counter and we could win this," he said. He added he's visiting New Mexico because it's "good for my credentials" with Hispanic voters.

  • Trump has also made recent detours to California and New York. His strategy carries risk, the AP notes, After losing to Trump in 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton was criticized for going to Arizona late in the campaign instead of spending time in Wisconsin, Michigan, or Pennsylvania, states that ended up deciding that election. Arizona is now a battleground, but it wasn't considered particularly competitive eight years ago, when it voted for Trump by a 4-percentage point margin.
  • Michael Rocca, a political science professor at the University of New Mexico, tells SourceNM that Trump's visit "makes a lot of sense" because the tight race in the state's 2nd Congressional District could determine control of the House and "any last push for momentum" will help Republican candidate Yvette Herrell, who is running against the Democratic incumbent, Rep. Gabe Vasquez. Rocca notes that Trump was on his way to Nevada anyway.
