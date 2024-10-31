Musk Is a No-Show at Hearing on $1M-a-Day Offer

A Pennsylvania prosecutor's effort to shut down Elon Musk's $1 million-a-day voter sweepstakes moved to federal court on Thursday after a state judge let both sides debate their grievances in a hearing skipped by the world's richest man. The move to federal court allows Musk to continue the giveaway because the case probably won't be heard until after the election, reports Reuters.

Judge Angelo Foglietta agreed that Musk, as a named defendant in the lawsuit filed by District Attorney Larry Krasner, should have attended the hearing in person, but he declined to immediately sanction the tech mogul, the AP reports.

Musk's lawyer, Matthew Haverstick, said his client is an extremely busy man who could not simply "materialize" in the courtroom hours after the hearing was scheduled. Krasner's team challenged the notion that the founder of SpaceX could not make it to Philadelphia, prompting a quick retort from the judge. "Counsel, he's not going to get in a rocket ship and land on the building," Foglietta replied.