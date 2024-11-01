To Escape Alleged Attacker, Woman Calls 911, Orders Pizza

A Florida woman went out to a field in rural Volusia County to drink with a man, but things took a turn and the man started attacking her, she says. In order to get help, she pretended she was ordering a pizza—but she had actually dialed 911, ABC 11 reports. "I would like to order a pizza. I'm so stuck in here," she can be heard saying in audio of the call, according to NBC News. Asked by the dispatcher to confirm she knew she had dialed 911, she replied, "Yes, I'm sure I'm calling to that number. Trying to get a pizza." Asked whether she knew her location, she said, "No, Basically, no, I'm stuck in here. Won't take me back home." Later, she can be heard saying, "Can I get a pizza? A pepperoni and extra cheese."