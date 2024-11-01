Obama Has Something to Say on Malia's Name Change

On IMDb, a description for the short film The Heart lists the movie's director as Malia Obama, daughter of the 44th US president. But in the credits of the film itself, the 26-year-old decided to appear simply as "Malia Ann"—a nugget addressed by her famous dad in a Tuesday appearance on the Pivot Podcast, per the Hill. "She didn't use Obama," the former president said. "I was like, 'You do know they'll know who you are?'"
Malia, for her part, told her father that she preferred that audiences catch the film—a movie about "lost objects and lonely people, forgiveness and regret," in her words, that debuted at Sundance earlier this year—on its merits and not its Obama ties. Obama noted that both Malia and her younger sister, Sasha, 23, can be "very stubborn" when it comes to trying to avoid appearances of nepotism, per ABC News. "The challenge for [him and wife Michelle Obama] is letting us give them any help at all," he said. "They're very sensitive about this stuff." Watch the interview here. (More Barack Obama stories.)