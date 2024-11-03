First-Time Champions Win Marathon in Dramatic Finishes

Dramatic finishes marked the men's and women's races in the New York City Marathon on Sunday, with both first-time winners decisively pulling away from past champions at the end. Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands won the men's title in 2:07:39, USA Today reports. Sheila Chepkirui of Kenya took the women's at 2:24:35. In an upset, Daniel Romanchuk won the men's wheelchair race; fellow American Susannah Scaroni won the women's, per the AP. Under clear skies and with temperatures in the mid-40s, the 53rd version of the marathon—with a combined field of 50,000 competitors—launched at 8am to the loud soundtrack of Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York." Thousands cheered along the route; one sign read, "Run faster so we can go to brunch." Results and vignettes included: