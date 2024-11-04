On Eve of Election, Nikki Haley Makes Her Case for Trump

Nikki Haley didn't endorse Donald Trump when she exited the 2024 race, but on the eve of the election she's out with an op-ed making clear her support for him. In the Wall Street Journal piece, the former UN ambassador under Trump writes that while millions love the former president and millions hate him, the election will come down to the millions who have "mixed" feelings about him—like herself. "To that group, I'll point out that Mr. Trump isn't the only one on the ballot," she writes. "This election isn't a referendum on him. It's a choice between him and Kamala Harris." And because of that, a vote for Trump is an "easy call," she writes.
"No politician gets everything right," Haley adds, noting that Trump would surely do things in a second term with which she would disagree. But "for those of us clear-eyed enough to see Mr. Trump's flaws and honest enough to acknowledge them, the question is whether we're better off with his policies or his opponent's." And on everything from taxes to national security, immigration, and energy, Trump is "clearly the better choice," writes Haley. (Read the full op-ed. As a candidate, Haley warned GOP voters that "we're all going to go down" if Trump ended up as the nominee.)