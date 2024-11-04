On Eve of Election, Nikki Haley Makes Her Case for Trump

Nikki Haley didn't endorse Donald Trump when she exited the 2024 race, but on the eve of the election she's out with an op-ed making clear her support for him. In the Wall Street Journal piece, the former UN ambassador under Trump writes that while millions love the former president and millions hate him, the election will come down to the millions who have "mixed" feelings about him—like herself. "To that group, I'll point out that Mr. Trump isn't the only one on the ballot," she writes. "This election isn't a referendum on him. It's a choice between him and Kamala Harris." And because of that, a vote for Trump is an "easy call," she writes.