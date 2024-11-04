2 Colombians 'Caught in Crossfire' Near US Border

Mexican authorities say 4 others were injured
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 4, 2024 5:15 PM CST
Colombia Says Mexico Killed 2 Migrants Near US Border
National Guards patrol a street in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024.   (AP Photo)

Mexico's National Guard fatally shot two Colombians and wounded four others in what the country's Defense Department said was a confrontation near the US border. Colombia's foreign ministry said in a statement Sunday that all of the victims were migrants who had been "caught in the crossfire." It identified the dead as a 20-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman.

  • Mexico's Defense Department, which controls the National Guard, did not respond to requests for comment Monday on whether the victims were migrants, but it said one Colombian who was not injured in the shootings was turned over to immigration officials, suggesting they were.

  • On Oct. 1, the day President Claudia Sheinbaum took office, soldiers opened fire on a truck, killing six migrants in the southern state of Chiapas. An 11-year-old girl from Egypt, her 18-year-old sister, and a 17-year-old boy from El Salvador died in that shooting, along with people from Peru and Honduras.
  • The most recent shootings happened Saturday on a dirt road near Tecate, east of Otay Mesa on the California border, that is frequently used by Mexican migrant smugglers, the Defense Department said in a statement late Sunday. The department said a militarized National Guard patrol came under fire after spotting two trucks in the area, which is near an informal border crossing and wind power generation plant known as La Rumorosa.
  • One truck sped off and escaped. The National Guard opened fire on the other truck, killing two Colombians and wounding four others. One Colombian and one Mexican man were found and detained unharmed at the scene.
(More Mexico stories.)

