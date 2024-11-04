2 Colombians 'Caught in Crossfire' Near US Border

Mexico's National Guard fatally shot two Colombians and wounded four others in what the country's Defense Department said was a confrontation near the US border. Colombia's foreign ministry said in a statement Sunday that all of the victims were migrants who had been "caught in the crossfire." It identified the dead as a 20-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman.

Mexico's Defense Department, which controls the National Guard, did not respond to requests for comment Monday on whether the victims were migrants, but it said one Colombian who was not injured in the shootings was turned over to immigration officials, suggesting they were.