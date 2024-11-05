Harris Campaign Says Results Could Take Days

Election Day is Tuesday, but the suspense will likely continue for days, Kamala Harris' campaign warned Monday. Campaign Chair Jen O'Malley Dillon called for calm, noting that in some states, ballots "will continue to be counted for many days" after Election Day. "We believe this race is going to be incredibly close," she said, per the Hill. "So, we may not know the results of this election for several days, but we are very focused on staying calm and confident throughout this period as the process goes through."

The timeline. O'Malley Dillon said the campaign expects "near complete" results Tuesday night from swing states Georgia, North Carolina, and Michigan, with "partial results" from Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Arizona. She said most results from Wisconsin should be in by Wednesday morning, with "additional results" from Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Nevada in the following days. She noted that in Nevada, ballots can arrive until Saturday.