Chris Martin Takes an Olivia Rodrigo-Like Fall

Another pop star has been swallowed by their stage during a concert in Melbourne. Singer Chris Martin was talking to the Marvel Stadium crowd during Coldplay's performance Sunday night at the time, the Guardian reports. While pointing to posters and reading them, he walked backward until he disappeared into a hole on the thrust stage. Fan video appeared to show someone standing below catch Martin, cushioning his landing. "That's uh, not planned," Martin told the crowd, "thank you for catching me, so much." The show went on after a staff member checked on Martin.

Olivia Rodrigo took a similar plunge last month while performing at the Rod Laver Arena in the same Australian city. She was running across the stage while pointing at fans when she fell into a hole. Rodrigo got right back up, apparently unhurt, and said, "Oh my God, that was fun!" After announcing she was all right, she said, "Wow, sometimes there's just a hole in the stage." In showing the video and reliving the experience later on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, per CNN, Rodrigo said, "That's showbiz baby." NBC News has video of both accidents here. (More Chris Martin stories.)