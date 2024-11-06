US /
Some Votes Came From Out of This World

NASA's didn't let little thing like being on a work trip 250 miles above Earth stop astronauts from voting
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 6, 2024 2:56 PM CST
From left, astronauts Butch Wilmore, Suni Williams, Nick Hague, and Don Pettit show their US flag-themed socks aboard the International Space Station on Election Day.   (NASA via AP)

Work trips take Americans away from their polls on Election Day all the time, so we have absentee ballots. Work trips take astronauts a bit beyond the reach of standard absentee ballots, so NASA put together the Space Communication and Navigation Program. As Quartz reports, four astronauts aboard the International Space Station were able to cast their votes thusly:

  • Nick Hague, Don Pettit, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore each filled out a Federal Post Card Application to request an absentee ballot. They fill out an electric ballot.
  • That ballot is then encrypted and uploaded "through NASA's Tracking and Data Relay Satellite System (TDRS) to a ground antenna at the agency's White Sands Test Facility in Las Cruces, New Mexico," NASA explains.
  • From there, the ballot is forwarded via landline to Mission Control in Houston.
  • Mission Control then sends the ballot to the astronaut's home county clerk.

Having the technology was particularly clutch for Williams and Wilmore, who launched on June 5 for an alleged one-week mission aboard Boeing's vexatious Starliner and are still cooling their heels in space, notes Space.com. "It's a very important duty that we have as citizens," Williams said during a September call. Also, getting to vote from space, "is pretty cool." (More NASA stories.)

