7 Reasons Why America Made Trump President Again Quick takes on what just transpired By Kate Seamons, Newser Staff Posted Nov 6, 2024 6:18 AM CST Copied Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) The nation's 45th president will also be its 47th, and Donald Trump's stunning victory will no doubt lead to days, weeks, and months of analysis. Here are some initial takeaways: The makeup of Trump voters has dramatically expanded: As Politico puts it, "Trump's 2016 victory felt like a historical accident. Tuesday feels like a realignment." His first win largely came via white voters. The same wasn't true this time around. It'll take some time to get final numbers, which has Politico citing exit polls, but they give the gist of the shift: In 2016, 13% of Trump voters were people of color; exit polls show that number raising to 20%. Biden won Hispanic voters by 30 points four years ago; Trump may have cut that margin by half—or more. A female candidate has yet to find a winning strategy: "While [Hillary] Clinton leaned in on white pants suits and breaking a literal glass ceiling at New York's Javits Center, Harris sidestepped gender questions," observes Politico. "Neither strategy worked." Again, we just have exit polls to go on, but they show that while Harris won 54% of women, a slim majority of white woman voted for Trump. Democrats had banked on the issue of abortion getting women to the polls; it'll take time to suss out "whether the country has grown desensitized to [the issue] or if its political potency was simply neutralized by Trump or rendered secondary to economic concerns." A stronger ground game wasn't enough: Politico points out that Harris' campaign knocked on 2 million doors in Pennsylvania in that last month; Trump's field operation was largely "outsourced" to Elon Musk and his PAC. Some thought that would be a gamechanger for Harris. That it wasn't will spur "conversation among operatives and donors about traditional door knocking and how even a concentrated, professional effort to mobilize lower-propensity voters may be no match for organic enthusiasm propelling a specific candidate." The targeting Trump did do worked: USA Today reports the private organizations Trump's camp outsourced much of the canvassing to zeroed in on "low-propensity voters," this is, people who don't usually vote, versus "swing voters" who could have voted either way. That worked; exit polls show more young men, Black men, and Hispanics went for Trump. Core issues ruled: NBC News reports Harris leaned into "hot-button issues" like abortion and immigration, but the network's exit poll indicates "more common, less polarizing factors" drove the electorate. The biggest factor was likely the economy: 45% of voters said they were worse off financially than they were four years ago; the last time that figure was that high was 2008. As political strategist Liz Mair tells USA Today, "We were still too close to when inflation peaked. And as we've seen in developed country after developed country around the world over the last year, voters will vote for literally anyone who is not the incumbent when they're still ticked off about spikes in the cost of groceries." The US media didn't help: For an overseas perspective, the Telegraph sees the US media as having "made things worse. It confused its own affection for a lame liberal for national enthusiasm—hyping Harris so gratuitously that it might have contributed to her defeat." Having a clear and simple agenda was key: The Telegraph sees Harris as having "failed to follow through with a clear agenda or transformative policies ... she attempted to waltz into the White House on vibes alone." And while Trump had his Trump moments ("he might never step foot in Puerto Rico again") he also "stuck to his simple themes of Democratic malaise and Republican renewal, and none of it seemed as scary as it did in 2016—because the big change between then and now is that now he's normal."