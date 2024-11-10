1 Escaped Monkey Found, 42 Buddies Still Free

One of 43 monkeys bred for medical research that escaped a compound in South Carolina has been recovered unharmed, officials said Saturday. Many of the others are still located a few yards from the property, jumping back and forth over the facility's fence, police said. The rhesus macaques made a break for it Wednesday after an employee at the Alpha Genesis facility in Yemassee didn't fully lock a door as she fed and checked on them, officials said.
The monkeys on Friday were exploring the outer fence of the Alpha Genesis compound and were cooing at the monkeys inside. That the primates continued to interact with their companions inside the facility was seen as a positive sign. Alpha Genesis, federal health officials, and police all said the monkeys pose no risk to public health. The facility about 50 miles northeast of Savannah, Georgia, breeds the monkeys to sell to medical and other researchers.
(More rhesus monkeys
stories.)