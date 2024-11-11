Elon Musk Slams Dana Carvey's SNL Impersonation of Him

Color Elon Musk unamused. The Tesla CEO and Donald Trump ally had quite a bit to say about the post-election episode of Saturday Night Live, USA Today and Page Six report. The episode featured the SNL cast doing a jokey about-face on Trump, claiming they'd actually been on his side all along. As part of that skit, Dana Carvey impersonated Musk, enthusiastically stating, "I run the country now. America's going to be like one of my rockets: They're super-cool and super-fun, but there's a slight chance it could blow up and everybody dies." Musk's take on Carvey's performance? He apparently didn't think it was very skilled: "Dana Carvey just sounds like Dana Carvey," Musk wrote on X.