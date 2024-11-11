Entertainment / Saturday Night Live Elon Musk Slams Dana Carvey's SNL Impersonation of Him Tesla CEO says comedian just sounds like himself By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Nov 11, 2024 12:00 AM CST Copied FILE - Elon Musk speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Color Elon Musk unamused. The Tesla CEO and Donald Trump ally had quite a bit to say about the post-election episode of Saturday Night Live, USA Today and Page Six report. The episode featured the SNL cast doing a jokey about-face on Trump, claiming they'd actually been on his side all along. As part of that skit, Dana Carvey impersonated Musk, enthusiastically stating, "I run the country now. America's going to be like one of my rockets: They're super-cool and super-fun, but there's a slight chance it could blow up and everybody dies." Musk's take on Carvey's performance? He apparently didn't think it was very skilled: "Dana Carvey just sounds like Dana Carvey," Musk wrote on X. In another post, he laughingly agreed with someone who commented more people watched the skit on X, which Musk owns, than on television. In another, he said, "They are so mad that @realDonaldTrump won." And in yet another, his longest take: "SNL has been dying slowly for years, as they become increasingly out of touch with reality. Their last-ditch effort to cheat the equal airtime requirements and prop up Kamala before the election only helped sink her campaign further." (More Saturday Night Live stories.) Report an error