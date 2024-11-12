Yellowstone Takes a Toll on Yellowstone

The new season of Yellowstone has begun, and one person not enthused is Berkeley environmental professor Arthur Middleton. In a New York Times essay, he argues that the make-believe Yellowstone of TV is hurting the actual Yellowstone park. Middleton has studied the park ecosystem for nearly two decades, and he has noticed a clear uptick in development surrounding it in recent years, particularly in Wyoming and Montana. Middleton suspects the popularity of the show is fueling the boom, which began in earnest during the pandemic thanks to its work-from-home cultural shift. "While there is no data explicitly linking the television show to development, it only takes a small number of new homes in each valley near Yellowstone to change its future," writes Middleton.

His essay lays out the particulars, and Middleton praises efforts such as wildlife corridors and conservation easements that have eased the impact. The problem is that development is now outpacing all of that, which puts the wildlife of Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks, as well as nearby national forests, at risk. One thing that would help is more public funding for conservation. "What we are up against now is time, and the desire of so many people to have a piece of 'Yellowstone' America," he writes. "The question is whether Americans' obsession with the fictional Yellowstone will contribute to the destruction of the real one or help fuel bold action and investment to save it." (Read the full essay.)