As It Launches Buyouts, Southwest Blames Boeing

Southwest Airlines is offering buyouts and extended leaves of absence to airport workers to avoid what it calls "overstaffing in certain locations," which it blames on a shortage of new planes from Boeing. The move on Monday comes as a hedge fund presses Southwest to increase profits and boost the stock price, which has fallen sharply since early 2021, the AP reports. An airline spokesperson said the offers of "voluntary separation" are limited to 18 airports. The company did not identify the airports or say how many jobs it wants to eliminate.

All the targeted jobs are in ground operations, including customer service agents, baggage handlers, and cargo workers. Pilots and flight attendants are not included in the offer, the spokesperson said. Southwest officials have said that the Dallas-based airline plans to end this year with 2,000 fewer workers than it started with, after growing from 66,600 employees to nearly 75,000 last year. The figures count part-timers as one-half, per the AP. "Southwest has reduced overall capacity to meet demand with a constrained fleet due to aircraft delivery delays," the company said in a statement.

Southwest originally expected about 85 new Boeing 737 jets this year but has cut that number to 20 because of production problems at Boeing that began after a panel blew out of the side of an Alaska Airlines 737 Max during a flight in January. The Southwest fleet consists solely of Boeing 737s, including the Max and older versions of the plane. Starting in June, hedge fund Elliott Investment Management built an 11% stake in Southwest and pushed the airline to improve its financial performance. The two sides reached a truce last month to avoid a proxy fight, but Elliott won several seats on the Southwest board, which it can use to keep pressure executives. Southwest shares rose 3% Monday and are up 13% this year. That is far behind the 117% jump at Delta Air Lines and the 58% gain at United Airlines.