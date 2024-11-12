Alleged Killer Who Faked Death Arrested at Hospital

A fugitive suspected of killing a man in Tennessee and trying to cover it up with a story about a cliff and a bear has been apprehended in South Carolina. Police say Nicholas Hamlett, 45, called 911 on Oct. 18 and claimed he had been injured in a fall from a cliff while running from a bear. He gave his name as Brandon Andrade. When authorities arrived at the site in Tennessee's Monroe County, they found a body with Andrade's ID. Investigators said Hamlett had stolen Andrade's ID and used it before. The body, they said, was that of 34-year-old Steven Douglas Lloyd of Knoxville, WBIR reports.

Lloyd had mental health issues and had been living on the streets. Hamlett "met Steven, befriended him, and lured him into a wooded area to take Steven's life and his identity," Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones said in a Nov. 4 Facebook post. Authorities said Lloyd died of blunt force trauma to the head, with injuries authorities said were not consistent with a fall or bear attack, USA Today reports. Hamlett, the target of a multistate manhunt, was arrested at a hospital in South Carolina after an employee recognized him.

Hamlett was taken into custody by the US Marshals Service after an officer confirmed his identity with a fingerprint scanner. "The sharing of Hamlett's wanted poster led the public, whom is our most valuable resource, to act as our eyes and ears," Jones said. "After observing Hamlett at a local hospital, a good citizen alerted the authorities and brought this manhunt to a peaceful end." Hamlett was also wanted for a parole violation in Alabama, where he was charged with attempted murder and kidnapping in 2009 and was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to a lesser charge of felony assault. (More fugitive stories.)