Report: Woman Testified About Underage Sex With Gaetz

A woman subpoenaed by the House Ethics Committee over the summer testified that Matt Gaetz had sex with her when she was underage, ABC News reports, citing "sources familiar with the investigation." The sources say the woman, who is now in her 20s, testified that Gaetz had sex with her when she was a 17-year-old high school student in Florida and he was around 35 years old. The age of consent in Florida is 18. Gaetz resigned from Congress after President-elect Trump announced that he would be his nominee for attorney general, but the Ethics Committee is under pressure to release its report on the investigation despite the fact that it no longer has jurisdiction over Gaetz.