Musk's Meeting With Iran Envoy 'Could Be a Very Big Deal'

When he's not running Tesla, SpaceX, and X, or prepping for his new role in the "Department of Government Efficiency," Elon Musk has been taking some meetings. That list includes Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, who met with the tech billionaire at an undisclosed location in New York on Monday to talk about "how to defuse tensions between Iran and the United States," sources tell the New York Times .

Two anonymous Iranian officials tell the paper that the "positive" meeting lasted over an hour, with one of them noting it was Musk who requested the get-together. A US official tells CNN that Biden administration officials at the UN hadn't been informed about any such meeting. The Guardian notes that Musk, who's become a top adviser to President-elect Trump, has been setting himself up as "the country's most influential civilian come January," even sitting in on a phone call on Nov. 6 between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Things have been tense between Trump and Iran since the former president's first term, when he pulled the US out of the Iran nuclear deal, imposed rigid sanctions on the nation, and also called for the 2020 assassination of Qassem Soleimani, an Iranian general. Earlier this month, federal prosecutors revealed that Iran had plotted to kill Trump before the 2024 election. Iranian hardliners don't want to negotiate with him, but Musk could serve as a "workaround," per the Times, "allowing [Iran] to avoid sitting directly with an American official."

"The Iranians have not engaged Americans in direct negotiations since before Trump left the nuclear deal, so this could be a very big deal," Sina Toossi of the Center for International Policy tells the Guardian. Trump campaign rep Steven Cheung stayed tight-lipped, noting, "We do not comment on reports of private meetings that did or did not occur." Similarly, no response from Musk's camp. Karoline Leavitt, the transition rep for Trump's pending administration, said, "The American people reelected President Trump because they trust him to lead our country and restore peace through strength around the world. When he returns to the White House, he will take the necessary action to do just that." (More Elon Musk stories.)