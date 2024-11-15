Your 97th Oscars Host Is a First-Timer

The host of the 2025 Academy Awards will be newbie on the Oscars stage. But he's "a beloved comedian with decades of experience in everything from comedic opening monologues to silly skits and energetic musical numbers," per Vanity Fair. His name: Conan O'Brien. The former late-night talk show host and star of Conan O'Brien Must Go nabs the gig from Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the last two years. "He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang say in a statement.