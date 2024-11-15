Netanyahu's Aides Suspected of Altering Oct. 7 Records

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received a phone call from a top general on the morning of Oct. 7, 2023, informing him that hundreds of Hamas militants were preparing to attack. Now, an investigation is underway to determine whether aides altered the official record of that call, raising questions about what Netanyahu knew of the invasion in advance, per the New York Times. Meanwhile, an aide to the prime minister has been arrested for allegedly leaking a classified document Netanyahu would later cite as evidence of Hamas' "psychological warfare." More:



The call: Aides including Chief of Staff Tzachi Braverman are accused of altering the record to push back the time Netanyahu was first informed of the impending attack, per the Times of Israel. After resigning as military secretary in May, Maj. Gen. Avi Gil claimed a senior aide forced a transcriber to alter the transcripts, sources tell the New York Times.