Zelensky Objects to Germany's Call to Putin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin leader's first publicly announced conversation with the sitting head of a major Western power in nearly two years. Scholz urged Putin to be open to negotiations with Ukraine to end their war, his office said. The Kremlin leader responded that any peace deal should acknowledge Russia's territorial gains and security demands, including that Ukraine renounce joining NATO, the AP reports. "The chancellor urged Russia to be willing to negotiate with Ukraine with the aim of achieving a just and lasting peace and stressed Germany's unwavering determination to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression for as long as necessary," a German statement said.

During the hourlong call, Scholz urged Putin to withdraw his troops and end the full-scale invasion launched in February 2022, a spokesman for the chancellor said. Tuesday will be the conflict's 1,000th day. Exiled Russian opposition leaders, including Alexei Navalny's widow, Yulia, have planned an antiwar rally for Sunday in Berlin. The new communication between Scholz and Putin—their first since December 2022—comes at a time of widespread speculation about what the new administration of President-elect Trump will mean for Ukraine. Scholz faces a political crisis at home and has called for a vote of confidence next month, with an early election in February.

Trump repeatedly has questioned the amount of US aid being given to Ukraine. While he has suggested he could settle the war quickly, Ukraine has ruled out giving up any territory to Moscow in return for peace. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who met with Trump in September, criticized Scholz's call to Putin. "This is exactly what Putin has wanted for a long time," Zelensky said in his nightly address, per the AP. "It is crucial for him to weaken his isolation. ... And to engage in negotiations, ordinary negotiations, that will lead to nothing." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the leaders had a "detailed" and "frank" exchange of opinions but added that "there is no talk about convergence of opinions." The two sides agreed to remain in contact.