Walmart CFO: We'll Likely Hike Prices if Trump Brings in Tariffs

Walmart had a better-than-expected third quarter, but consumers might not reap the benefits of that for long if President-elect Trump's threatened tariffs on imports come to pass. Trump said during his campaign that he plans on imposing a 10% to 20% tariff on imports in general, with fees as high as 60% to 100% if those goods come from China. Now, Walmart CFO John David Rainey is weighing in on what that could mean for consumers—and it's not looking good in the short term. "Tariffs will be inflationary for customers," he tells the AP. He adds, per CNBC: "We never want to raise prices. Our model is everyday low prices. But there probably will be cases where prices will go up for consumers." More:

Walmart II: Rainey says that, to ready for possible new tariffs or port strikes, Walmart has over the past few weeks expedited some import deliveries. However, he also notes that about two-thirds of the products that Walmart sells are made in the USA, meaning they wouldn't be subject to tariffs.