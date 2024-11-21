Texas: Trump Can Have Ranch for 'Deportation Facilities'

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham has offered President-elect Trump a 1,402-acre ranch that she believes would be ideal for his mass deportation plan. In a Tuesday letter to Trump , Buckingham said she was formally offering the Starr County tract of land "to be used to construct deportation facilities." The state bought the ranch along the US-Mexico border last month and announced that a border wall would be built there, the Texas Tribune reports. "The previous owner had refused to allow the wall to be built and actively blocked law enforcement from accessing the property," Buckingham wrote to Trump.

Buckingham told Trump that the Texas General Land Office is "fully prepared" to enter an agreement with ICE and federal agencies "to allow a facility to be built for the processing, detention, and coordination of the largest deportation of violent criminals in the nation's history," ABC News reports.

"Right now, it's essentially farmland, so it's flat, it's easy to build on," Buckingham told Fox News on Tuesday. "We could very easily put a detention center on there, a holding place as we get these criminals out of our country," she said. "It's accessible to international airports as well as a major crossing over the river. And so we're just happy to get help, do anything we can to get these violent criminals off of our soil." (On Monday, the president-elect confirmed that he plans to use the military for mass deportations.)