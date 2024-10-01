National Book Award Finalists Are Out

Salman Rushdie's memoir about his near-fatal stabbing, Knife, and Percival Everett's revisionist historical novel, James, are among the finalists for the 75th annual National Book Awards. Others nominated include author-filmmaker Miranda July for her explicit novel on middle age, All Fours, and the celebrated Canadian poet Anne Carson for Wrong Norma. On Tuesday, the National Book Foundation announced finalists in fiction, nonfiction, young people's literature, poetry, and books in translation. Winners will be announced during a Nov. 20 dinner ceremony in Manhattan, when honorary prizes will be presented to novelist Barbara Kingsolver and publisher-activist W. Paul Coates. More, per the AP: