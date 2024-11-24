This Is Now the World's Most Expensive Shopping Street

Milan's Via Monte Napoleone tops New York and London for the first time
By Gina Carey,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 24, 2024 7:00 AM CST
A view of Monte Napoleone street in Milan, Italy. Milan's most famous shopping street, via Monte Napoleone, is a display of pure luxury apparel, jewelry, shoes, bags, and Venetian glass, making it a perfect location for window shopping.   (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

A European city has for the first time taken the top spot in a more obscure ranking: most expensive shopping street. Even if you're not familiar with that yearly analysis by Cushman & Wakefield, you've probably heard of New York's 5th Avenue, which was edged out of first place by Italian financial and fashion capital Milan. Per CNN, Via Monte Napoleone's rents have increased by 11% in the past year, making the luxury shopping hub the priciest to set up shop. The street, described as "very short" by Thomas Casolo of Cushman & Wakefield, making space extra valuable, is home to luxury brands like Cartier, Celine, Chanel, Gucci, Hermès, and Versace.

Here's how the luxury retail list shook out across the globe, including how much a square foot costs to rent:

  1. Via Monte Napoleone, Milan—$2,047
  2. Upper Fifth Avenue, New York City—$2,000
  3. New Bond Street, London—$1,762
  4. Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong—$1,607
  5. Avenue des Champs Élysées, Paris—$1,282
  6. Ginza, Tokyo—$1,186
  7. Bahnhoftstrasse, Zurich—$981
  8. Pitt Street Mall, Sydney—$802
  9. Myeongdong, Seoul—$688
  10. Kohlmarkt, Vienna—$553
Read the full story on CNN. (10 Best and Worst Real Estate Markets in the US.)

