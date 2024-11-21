Simpsons Is Losing an Iconic Voice

Pamela Hayden, 70, who has voiced Milhouse for 35 years, is retiring
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 21, 2024 5:52 AM CST

More-than-casual fans of The Simpsons would know that Milhouse's full name is Milhouse Van Houten. Even more dedicated ones would know that Milhouse Van Houten is voiced by Pamela Hayden and has been for 35 years. But the 70-year-old Hayden is calling it quits: She has announced her retirement, with her final episode (No. 7 of season 36) to air on Nov. 24, reports the New York Times.

  • "The time has come for me to hang up my microphone, but how do I say goodbye to The Simpsons? Not easily," Hayden said in a statement, per the Hollywood Reporter. "I'll always have a special place in my heart for that blue-haired 10-year-old boy with glasses." She is credited on nearly 700 of the show's 774 episodes.

  • Other voices: In addition to Milhouse (named for Richard Milhous Nixon), Hayden has voiced Jimbo Jones, Ned Flanders' son Rod (and sometimes Todd), Malibu Stacy, Lisa's classmate Janey Powell, and countless other one-time characters, per Deadline.
  • Fate of Milhouse: It does not appear that the character of Milhouse is going away. The show says it will begin casting for a new voice actor to replace Hayden, per Variety.
  • His spirit: "One thing that I love about Milhouse is he's always getting knocked down but he keeps getting up," Hayden says in a tribute video that has surfaced. "I love the little guy."
