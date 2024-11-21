Simpsons Is Losing an Iconic Voice

More-than-casual fans of The Simpsons would know that Milhouse's full name is Milhouse Van Houten. Even more dedicated ones would know that Milhouse Van Houten is voiced by Pamela Hayden and has been for 35 years. But the 70-year-old Hayden is calling it quits: She has announced her retirement, with her final episode (No. 7 of season 36) to air on Nov. 24, reports the New York Times.

"The time has come for me to hang up my microphone, but how do I say goodbye to The Simpsons? Not easily," Hayden said in a statement, per the Hollywood Reporter. "I'll always have a special place in my heart for that blue-haired 10-year-old boy with glasses." She is credited on nearly 700 of the show's 774 episodes.