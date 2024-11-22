North Korean General Injured in Ukraine

A senior North Korean general was wounded in a recent Ukrainian strike in Russia's Kursk region, Western officials said Thursday, per the Wall Street Journal , without disclosing the man's identity or how he was injured. However, the Journal notes several North Korean servicemen were reportedly at a command post at a Russian-controlled estate in Marino on Wednesday when Ukraine targeted the location with at least 10 British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles. Around 11,000 North Korean troops are now in Kursk, according to the Department of Defense . They're overseen by a senior North Korean officer, Col. Gen. Kim Yong Bok, per the Journal.

"It will not end with just a general," former North Korean soldier Kim Seongmin, a defector who now runs Free North Korea Radio, tells Stars and Stripes. "Pyongyang put its head into the lion's mouth for money and the safety of the Kim Jong Un regime," he said Friday. "How could infantrymen survive in such a battlefield?" Russia surely hopes the North Korean soldiers can boost its forces as the war nears its third year. But military analysts believe their impact will be minimal due to inexperience, language barriers, and other factors, per NBC News. (More Russia-Ukraine war stories.)