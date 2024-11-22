Putin Threatens West With New Missile

The Kremlin fired a new intermediate-range ballistic missile at Ukraine on Thursday in response to Kyiv's use this week of American and British missiles capable of striking deeper into Russia, President Vladimir Putin said. In a televised address to the country, the Russian president warned that US air defense systems would be powerless to stop the new missile, which he said flies at 10 times the speed of sound and which he called the Oreshnik—Russian for hazelnut tree, the AP reports. He also said it could be used to attack any Ukrainian ally whose missiles are used to attack Russia.