Putin Threatens West With New Missile

The Kremlin fired a new intermediate-range ballistic missile at Ukraine on Thursday in response to Kyiv's use this week of American and British missiles capable of striking deeper into Russia, President Vladimir Putin said. In a televised address to the country, the Russian president warned that US air defense systems would be powerless to stop the new missile, which he said flies at 10 times the speed of sound and which he called the Oreshnik—Russian for hazelnut tree, the AP reports. He also said it could be used to attack any Ukrainian ally whose missiles are used to attack Russia.
"We believe that we have the right to use our weapons against military facilities of the countries that allow to use their weapons against our facilities," Putin said in his first comments since President Biden gave Ukraine the green light this month to use US ATACMS missiles to strike at limited targets inside Russia.
- Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh confirmed that Russia's missile was a new, experimental type of intermediate range missile based on its RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile. "This was (a) new type of lethal capability that was deployed on the battlefield, so that was certainly of concern," Singh said, noting that the missile could carry either conventional or nuclear warheads. The US was notified ahead of the launch through nuclear risk reduction channels, she said
- The attack on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro came in response to Kyiv's use of longer-range US and British missiles in strikes Tuesday and Wednesday on southern Russia, Putin said. Those strikes caused a fire at an ammunition depot in Russia's Bryansk region and killed and wounded some security services personnel in the Kursk region, he said. "In the event of an escalation of aggressive actions, we will respond decisively and in kind," the Russian president said, adding that Western leaders who are hatching plans to use their forces against Moscow should "seriously think about this."
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Telegram post that the use of the missile was an "obvious and serious escalation in the scale and brutality of this war, a cynical violation of the UN Charter." He also said there had been "no strong global reaction" to the use of the missile, which he said could threaten other countries. "Putin is very sensitive to this. He is testing you, dear partners," Zelensky wrote
- Military experts say that modern ICBMs and IRBMs are extremely difficult to intercept, although Ukraine has previously claimed to have stopped some other weapons that Russia described as "unstoppable," including the air-launched Kinzhal hypersonic missile.
- David Albright, of the Washington-based think tank the Institute for Science and International Security, said he was "skeptical" of Putin's claim, adding that Russian technology sometimes "falls short." He suggested Putin was "taunting the West to try to shoot it down ... like a braggart boasting, taunting his enemy."
