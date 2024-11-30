Countries Where People Grow Tallest

Europeans are the giraffes of humankind, according to Visual Capitalist, with Northern and Eastern European countries taking up all the top spots in its analysis of tallest people. The Netherlands tops the list, with an average height of 6-foot-0.4" for men and 5-foot-7.1" for women (worldwide, the average human height is 5-foot-4"). So why are Europeans so tall? Visual Capitalist notes that environmental factors, like diets rich in protein and calcium, plus long periods of wealth that allow consistent nutrition, factor in. But genetics also determines about 80% of how tall one grows. Here are the 10 countries with the tallest among us: