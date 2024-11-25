This Gnome Is Made of MDMA

'The gnome himself was visibly startled,' Dutch police say after odd find during drug bust
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 25, 2024 1:09 PM CST

Police in the Netherlands say their suspicions were aroused when they spotted a garden gnome among "varied suspected narcotics" during a drug bust. "Many of us are aware that drugs come in many shapes and sizes, but every now and then we come across special things," Dongemond Police said in a Facebook post, noting that a stash of drugs is "a strange place to keep your garden gnome."

Police said they tested the gnome and discovered it was made from around 4.5 pounds of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, the BBC reports. "The gnome himself was visibly startled," police joked, referring to the statue's pose with its hands over its mouth. (More Netherlands stories.)

