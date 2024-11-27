FBI Agent Acquitted in Shooting Charged With Rape

An FBI special agent who was acquitted of attempted second-degree murder two years ago is facing 10 new charges, including two counts of second-degree rape. Eduardo Valdivia, 40, has been charged in connection with alleged sexual assaults on two Maryland women, CNN reports. Police say Valdivia—using the names "Lalo Brown" and "El Boogie"—contacted the women through a tattoo studio's Instagram page. He allegedly sexually assaulted the women after inviting them to the tattoo studio in Gaithersburg, promising them free tattoos and modeling work, reports the Washington Post .

Police said Valdivia had the women sign modeling contracts and threatened them with legal action if they didn't comply, the AP reports. He allegedly assaulted the women during photoshoots at the tattoo studio and the hotel. Under Maryland law, "second-degree rape covers a range of nonconsensual acts," the Post notes. Valdivia was arrested Monday and was denied bail at a hearing Tuesday, where a judge said he was a flight risk and a danger to the community, CNN reports. The FBI says Valdivia has been suspended from duties pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Police in Montgomery County say they believe there could be more victims. They have urged anyone who dealt with him or his business, DC Fine Line Tattoo, in person or online to come forward. In 2020, Valdivia argued with then shot a man who asked him for money on a Metro train near Washington, DC. Valdivia's lawyer said he acted in self-defense. In 2022, a Maryland jury found Valdivia not guilty on all charges related to the incident. (More FBI stories.)