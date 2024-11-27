Cop Convicted of Killing 95-Year-Old With Taser

A police officer who used a Taser on a 95-year-old woman holding a steak knife at a care home has been convicted of manslaughter in Australia. Clare Nowland, who had dementia symptoms and used a walker, fell and cracked her skull before dying days later in May 2023. Kristian White, the 34-year-old officer, argued in court that deploying the Taser was reasonable force proportionate to the threat. Prosecutors, however, said Nowland weighed less than 105 pounds and was not a danger to the "impatient" White, who breached his duty of care to Nowland in firing his weapon when she was five feet away and shuffling forward at a pace of a few feet per minute, per the BBC .

Police were called to the Yallambee Lodge care home in Cooma, New South Wales, around 4am on May 17, 2023, after Nowland, who'd previously behaved aggressively toward staff, grabbed two steak knifes from the kitchen, took them into the room of a resident, and later threw one at a staff member. Upon encountering Nowland, police officers asked her to drop the knife in her right hand before trying to take it from her themselves. After two minutes, White brought out his Taser. A minute later, he said "bugger it" and fired the weapon, hitting Nowland, who was then five feet from him. She fell and hit her head, suffering a cracked skull and brain bleed.

In an incident report, White said he used the Taser because he felt a "violent confrontation was imminent." "I felt it was my only option at the time to ensure a safe resolution of the incident," he told NSW Supreme Court, per CNN. But "who could she have injured at that moment? No one," said prosecutor Brett Hatfield, per the BBC. Though White's police partner and a paramedic both said they feared for their lives, they also said they could've easily moved out of harm's way. White, who remains on bail, faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, per ABC Australia. His employment is under legal review. "I expect to consider that matter next week," NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said Wednesday, per ABC. (More manslaughter stories.)