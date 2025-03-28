Stefanik Move Puts Focus on GOP's Thin Margin in the House

President Trump's surprise decision to pull Rep. Elise Stefanik out of contention to be UN ambassador and have her remain in Congress instead has outlets reading the political tea leaves on what this means for her and for House Republicans:

Trump cited the GOP's thin majority in the House, and Politico sees the move as a sign that Republicans are seriously worried about keeping control of the chamber in upcoming special elections. Stefanik is in a seemingly safe red district of New York state, but the risk is seen as too great.

The party is similarly worried about a special election next month in Florida to fill the vacated seat of national security adviser Mike Waltz. Trump carried the district by 30 points, but an internal GOP poll shows the Democrat up by a few points in the race, notes Politico.