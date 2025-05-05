Argument About Cats Allegedly Led to Student's Murder

Texas police say an argument over pet cats led a man to fatally stab his roommate of two months. Chester Grant, 40, is held on suspicion of murdering 23-year-old Elizabeth Tamilore Odunsi, a British citizen who was attending nursing school in Houston. She was also a content creator who went by @TamiDollars on TikTok, per Law & Crime . Police say Odunsi and Grant got into an argument about the pet cats both individuals kept in the apartment on Houston's south side. A few days later, on April 26, Grant allegedly fatally stabbed his roommate, who was due to graduate this coming weekend, per KHOU .

A welfare check was requested before 4pm on April 26. After receiving no answer at the door, police officers walked to the rear of the building and noticed blood on a patio, per Law & Crime. They then entered the apartment, finding Odunsi dead in the kitchen. Grant was in a bedroom, also with stab wounds, police say. He allegedly stabbed himself six times, including in the neck, in an attempt to take his own life, per KHOU. He was hospitalized in critical condition before appearing in court on Saturday, per People. He was charged with murder and held on a $500,000 bond.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $80,000 for Odunsi's family. "She moved from the UK to the United States to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse" and met death "at a moment that should have marked the beginning of a bright and promising future," the page states, describing the 23-year-old as a content creator and "a beautiful soul, full of light, ambition, and kindness." The student had amassed some 30,000 TikTok followers with her study tips and other content. In one of her last videos, she wrote of her excitement for graduation. The money raised will be used in part to repatriate Odunsi's body. (More murder stories.)