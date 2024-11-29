Exit Poll Sees Split in Irish Vote

The counting of ballots won't begin until Saturday morning, but Ireland has received its first indication of how the parliamentary election went, with an exit poll showing a near-even split among the three leading parties—suggesting none will emerge a clear winner. Ipsos MRBI found Sinn Fein at 21.1%, Fine Gael at 21%, and Fianna Fail with 19.5%, the Guardian reports. The survey, which was taken of about 5,000 voters Friday and reflects only first preference votes, suggests a coalition will be needed to govern the country.

At this rate, no party is likely to win more than 35 or so seats, and around 88 are needed to hold a clear majority in the 174-seat Dail. Both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have refused to form alliances with Sinn Fein, which wants to reunite Northern Ireland with the independent Republic of Ireland, per the AP. Fine Gael is the party of Prime Minister Simon Harris, who called the election on Nov. 8, per CBS News. Fianna Fail had led in polls taken this week, while Sinn Fein was running third. Official results could be in Saturday or days later.