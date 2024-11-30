Sorry, but Josh Allen Is Officially Off the Market

Thanks to heavy snow , Sunday's NFL game in Western New York may be a bit chaotic, but Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will likely be floating above it all on cloud nine. That's because the 28-year-old has asked for girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld's hand in marriage, a year and a half after they were first linked, reports People . On Friday, the couple jointly posted a photo on Instagram showing them along an unspecified coastline underneath an arch of multicolored roses, with Allen down on one knee and Steinfeld leaning into him. The caption simply read: "11•22•24"—perhaps the day of their actual engagement.

Whispers about Allen and Steinfeld started circulating in May 2023, around the time he split with longtime ex Brittany Williams. The two made their first public appearance together in October of that year, at an NHL game in Buffalo—though they didn't go "Instagram official" until this past July, when Allen posted a romantic-looking photo of them near the Eiffel Tower. A source tells People that Allen and Steinfeld have "been head over heels from the start" and that "their families are thrilled" about the engagement.

Others are, too, with well wishes pouring in from all over the internet. "LET'S GOOOOOO!!" the Buffalo Bills' official Instagram account responded under the Allen/Steinfeld engagement post (the team also put up a separate dedicated congrats on IG and X). The NFL did the same, gushing, "Congratulations to Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on their engagement!" Another fan noted in the comments section: "This is my Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce." (More Josh Allen stories.)