Lake-Effect Snow Makes Its Seasonal Debut

The first big snow of the season threatened to bury towns in New York along lakes Erie and Ontario during a hectic holiday travel and shopping weekend. In Michigan, heavy lake-effect snow in northern parts of the state was expected to continue into the weekend, per the National Weather Service in Gaylord. Some areas of the Upper Peninsula could see up to 3 feet of snow Sunday night through Monday, National Weather Service meteorologist Lily Chapman said, per the AP . Meanwhile, as flakes began flying Friday, New York state forecasters warned 4 to 6 feet of blowing and drifting snow could fall in Watertown and other areas east of Lake Ontario through Monday. After an unusually mild fall, as much as 2 to 3 feet of snow were possible along Lake Erie and south of Buffalo from lake-effect bands notorious for pummeling the region with snowfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour.

Lake-effect snow happens when warm moist air rising from a body of water mixes with cold dry air overhead. "The lake is 50 degrees. We're about 6 degrees above where we should be this time of year; that's why we're seeing these heavy lake-effect events," Erie County Public Works Commissioner William Geary said. "The outlook for the next two weeks into December, we'll probably see some more." New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a disaster emergency for the targeted counties, allowing state agencies to mobilize resources. Rapidly deteriorating conditions Friday caused closures along Interstate 90, and tandem and commercial vehicles were banned from Interstate 86 in Western New York and much of US Route 219 beginning Friday afternoon.

The Buffalo Bills called for volunteers to potentially shovel snow at Highmark Stadium, where more than 2 feet of snow was possible before Sunday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Last year, a major lake-effect storm forced the NFL to push back the Bills wild-card playoff home game against Pittsburgh from Sunday to Monday. "It's going to be slow going, there's no doubt about that," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said, adding the heaviest snow is expected to be over by kickoff. The team, meanwhile, was preparing to play in any conditions. "We're trying to stay on top of it," coach Sean McDermott said Friday. The Bills are 9-2, their best start since 1992, and with a win Sunday they would clinch their fifth straight AFC East title. Lake-effect snow also covered parts of Michigan's Upper Peninsula in a system that's expected to last through the weekend. More here. (More snowstorm stories.)