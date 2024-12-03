Taliban Bans Women From Nursing, Midwifery Courses

The only door still open to women seeking further education in Afghanistan has been abruptly slammed shut. The BBC reports that institutions offering nursing and midwifery courses have been ordered to close until further notice under an edict from the country's Taliban rulers. "There is no official letter but the directors of institutes were informed in a meeting that women and girls can't study anymore in their institutes," a public health ministry official tells AFP . "They were not provided with any details and justification and were just told of the order of the supreme leader and were asked to implement it."

Videos from the institutions show women weeping after being told the news, with some protesting by singing as they left the buildings, the BBC reports. One student tells the BBC that they were told to grab their bags and leave the classrooms. "They even told us not to stand in the courtyard because the Taliban could arrive at any moment, and something might happen. Everyone was terrified," she says. "For many of us, attending classes was a small glimmer of hope after long periods of unemployment, depression, and isolation at home."

The Taliban banned most education for girls beyond the sixth grade in 2022, the year after it returned to power. The BBC notes that midwifery and nursing were one of the few careers open to women—and it is "a vital one, as male medics are not allowed to treat women unless a male guardian is present." A health official speaking on condition of anonymity tells AFP that the move will worsen the country's severe shortage of public health care workers. Last year, the United Nations said Afghanistan, which has one of the world's highest rates of infant mortality, needs at least 18,000 more midwives. (More Afghanistan stories.)