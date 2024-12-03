In NY Case, Trump Lawyers Cite Hunter Biden Pardon

President-elect Trump's lawyers cited President Biden's pardoning of his son in their latest bid to have Trump's hush-money conviction tossed. In the filing made public Tuesday, Trump attorneys Todd Blance and Emil Bove said that "in issuing a 10-year-pardon to Hunter Biden that covers any and all crimes whether charged or uncharged, President Biden asserted that his son was 'selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted,' and 'treated differently,'" NBC News reports. They said Biden's remark that "raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice" was "an extraordinary condemnation of President Biden's own DOJ."

The attorneys argued that by prosecuting Trump for falsifying business records, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg "has engaged in 'precisely the type of political theater' that President Biden has condemned." Blance and Bove also argued that the case should be dismissed because of presidential immunity, and that by potentially disrupting the transition, it "threatens the functioning of the federal government," ABC News reports. Trump has nominated both lawyers for top Justice Department posts. "As President Biden put it yesterday, 'Enough is enough.' This case, which should never have been brought, must now be dismissed," they wrote.

In the New York case, Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts. Judge Juan Merchan delayed sentencing after Trump's election victory and prosecutors said they were open to postponing it until Trump leaves office. In their filing, Blanche and Bove dismissed the idea, saying the "ridiculous suggestion that they could simply resume proceedings after President Trump leaves Office, more than a decade after they commenced their investigation in 2018, is not an option." Bragg's office has until Dec. 9 to respond to the filing. (More Trump hush-money trial stories.)